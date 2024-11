A jury has convicted the man who killed an Alamogordo police offer in 2023.

Dominic De La O was found guilty of first-degree murder. He shot and killed officer Anthony Ferguson after a traffic stop last July.

He faces life without parole when he is sentence next week.

