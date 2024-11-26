Jury convicts man accused of rape nearly 30 years ago

A jury convicted a local man Monday for a rape nearly 30 years ago. Jurors found Gilbert Contreras guilty.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A jury convicted a local man Monday for a rape nearly 30 years ago. Jurors found Gilbert Contreras guilty.

Tomorrow will mark exactly 30 years since he beat and raped a woman jogging in the bosque. She has since passed away.

However, two years ago, DNA from her rape kit linked Contreras to the case. He now faces more than 70 years in prison.