Jury finds man not guilty of mistaken ID murder

Jonathan Martinez was found not guilty of murder and conspiracy. However, a jury couldn't reach a decision on lesser charges, related to the 2021 shooting death of Trevonte Robbins.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury found a suspect not guilty of murder charges he faced for the alleged mistaken identity death of a man in downtown Albuquerque.

Early on July 10, 2021, 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins was near Central and Fourth when he was gunned down. Police later charged Jonathan Martinez and three other people with his death.

A jury found Martinez not guilty of murder and conspiracy. They didn’t reach a verdict on lesser charges, however.

While Martinez is free on this case, he still faces a first-degree murder charge for the 2022 death of his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez.

Marquez’s family reported her missing in mid-April that year, believing she was in danger. About a month later, authorities found her dead in an open field.

Then, in June, BCSO deputies arrested Martinez and charged him with her death. A month later, a judge ordered Martinez stay in jail until his trial.

Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court scheduled the tentative trial start date for October 21.

MORE: