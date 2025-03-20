Jury finds Solomon Peña guilty of orchestrating shootings at lawmakers’ homes

A jury found Solomon Peña guilty on all counts Wednesday evening. He's the man accused of targeting the homes of four Democratic lawmakers after he lost his bid for a seat in the state House of Representatives.

Over the past week and a half, jurors have heard from those elected officials, investigators, and Peña’s co-conspirators. He is facing several charges and could spend life behind bars if found guilty.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Peña started things off Wednesday morning for closing statements. He said their witnesses never contradicted themselves. He pointed to Jose Trujillo’s testimony that corroborated the story and the timeline of the shootings.

When it comes to conspiracy and solicitation charges, he said Solomon Peña is legally responsible for the shootings because he was the mastermind and intended to commit the crime willfully when he asked someone to complete the shooting.

He also said Peña knew in advance the weapon used was a semi-automatic because Jose testified earlier in the trial that he showed Peña the gun and the magazine making it a semi-automatic.

Carter Harrison with the defense was next. He also brought up Jose Trujillo and his father Demetrio Trujillo’s testimony. He, however, argued the jury should be weary of them because the state’s case hangs on the word of the co-conspirators.

He talked about them facing several years in prison and the pressure put on them to quote “‘perform an act of a lifetime” so they could get a lesser sentence.

Harrison also pointed out his client, Peña, was the perfect scapegoat to pin all of this on because he was a “harmless political dork and a right-wing election skeptic.” Adding that there was no DNA evidence on guns connecting Peña to the shootings.

Peña’s co-conspirators have not been sentenced yet.