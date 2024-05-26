Keeping New Mexico traditions alive: Adobe brick making event held in Old Town

For generations, New Mexicans have been using dirt and straw to build their homes and historic churches.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For generations, New Mexicans have been using dirt and straw to build their homes and historic churches.

“Adobe architecture is so commonly found throughout New Mexico and other parts of the Southwest, and it is really a tremendous form of craftsmanship. The amount of energy and work that goes into building these structures is so immense,” said Kateri Lopez, project manager of the Cornerstones Community Partnerships.

The centuries old tradition is still seen as a way to bring communities together and connect with the Earth.

“Just being able to put your hands in the dirt and meet new people and do that together is really special,” said Lopez.

On Saturday, they did just that as Cornerstones Community Partnerships helped New Mexicans restore a historic building in Old Town.

“All of the adobes that we are making today will go towards restoring and preserving one of San Felipe De Neri Catholic Church in Old Town, one of their historic structures,” Lopez said.

“We have a garage that is deteriorating, which used to be the carriage house for San Felipe, and we wanted to restore it,” said Pearl Rael, part of the Perish Council at San Felipe De Neri Church.

For New Mexicans, adobe making goes beyond the hard work under a sombrero on a hot day, it’s a time stamp that will stand long after they leave this Earth.

“To have our hands on a museum that will be here long after my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, my hands will be on this building. There is the excitement of that and the spiritualness that I feel,” Rael said.

Cornerstones Community Partnerships is working with different communities across the state to preserve more historic buildings.

“There is a large community who are interested in learning about the traditional craftsmanship of adobe making and adobe masonry. So we are working on expanding our workshops throughout the state and making them free and available,” said Lopez.