Key moments: Biden, Trump face off in first presidential debate

The debate Thursday night between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump included verbal jabs, confusing answers, and even an argument over performance on the golf course.

“We’ve never had two candidates facing so much scrutiny for their age and mental fitness, we’ve never had two candidates who were both actively disliked by this much of the voting public,” said Cory Sukala, NMSU assistant professor of government. “We’ve never had a candidate dealing with the reality of legal prosecutions.”

Sukala says 80% of Americans have already made up their minds before this debate, but it’s that 20% who needed to hear something convincing tonight.

While the questions were centered on the economy, immigration, abortion, and other pressing issues for families — old age, capability, and pending trials made their way into the answers.

Following the debate, New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez issued the following statement:

“Tonight’s debate was a stark reminder of all that is at stake this November. A small but vocal group of out-of-touch extremists are hellbent on using disinformation to roll back federal protections for our fundamental freedoms and put corporate greed ahead of the health of our planet and the well-being of hardworking families across our country.

This means that state legislative and down ballot races matter more than ever. Your ability to get healthcare when you need it, to give your children the education they deserve, to protect your family from gun violence, and to breathe clean air and drink clean water may now come down where you live and who you elect. In every state and every district, everything is on the line this fall.”

Republican Party of New Mexico Executive Director Leticia Muñoz issued the following statement:

“Right now, New Mexicans primarily care about making ends meet and keeping their families safe. Tonight, Biden didn’t offer any solutions but blamed everyone and everything except the real reason why prices are up: his expensive regulations and massive government spending. On top of this, Biden is already promising $8.5 trillion in spending over the next 10 years.

President Trump in contrast presented a plan to cut interest rates, lower mortgage rates and housing costs through substantial tax cuts for businesses and workers, allowing more U.S. energy production, encouraging private-sector investment and deregulation. That is what is going to appeal to New Mexicans more than anything. They want to know what is going to put more money back into their pockets and help their families afford to buy a home, pay off their debts and buy necessities.

Additionally, as a border state, New Mexicans want to see their border secured. Trump acknowledged the crimes, murders, and assaults on Americans by the criminals who have taken advantage of our open border, while Biden completely denied that it is happening. Tonight, it was made clear that with Biden, New Mexicans will get more of the same. In comparison, New Mexicans would see a boost to their bank accounts, a secured border, and strong leadership on a global scale promoting peace through strength by electing President Trump.”