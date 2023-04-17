Kira Miner: Above average temps, increasing PM clouds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday will bring New Mexico above-average temperatures for the most part but some increasing clouds as we heat up to those temperatures.
Temperatures will be in the 80s for the most part and 70s elsewhere. It’s going to be a nice day so get out and enjoy it!
Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us more in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- See reported closings and delays
- Check out the interactive radar
- Learn about latest road conditions
- Submit photos and videos