Kira Miner: Above average temps, increasing PM clouds

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday will bring New Mexico above-average temperatures for the most part but some increasing clouds as we heat up to those temperatures.

Temperatures will be in the 80s for the most part and 70s elsewhere. It’s going to be a nice day so get out and enjoy it!

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us more in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: