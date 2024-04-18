Kira Miner: Backdoor cold front for some Thursday

We're going to see another warm spring day with a backdoor cold front cooling conditions for some of us. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We all started Thursday on the mild side with not much going on but a backdoor cold front may cool some of us down.

Places in eastern and northeastern New Mexico will see that backdoor cold front. That includes Clovis, Tucumcari and Clayton. Breezes will kick up with that front.

Roswell will start to see that Friday and Saturday.

Elsewhere, temperatures will likely stay consistent. There is a slight chance of storms Saturday.

