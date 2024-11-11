Kira Miner: Clouds, breezy weather moves into New Mexico
KOB 4 Meteorologist Kira Miner shows you the chilly Monday morning conditions in New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Clouds will spread over the region Monday with filtered sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures.
Sunny skies will return Tuesday with warmer temperatures and stronger southwest winds.
Cool temperatures will return Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Kira Miner.
