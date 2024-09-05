Kira Miner: Cold front to bring canyon winds and showers

A cold front will push canyon winds and some rain in Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A backdoor cold front will move in Thursday and could bring canyon winds and showers to New Mexico.

You may want to bring a rain jacket if you go to the New Mexico State Fair. Temperatures will cool down some with this.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

