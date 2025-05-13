Kira Miner: Dry and windy conditions in New Mexico

An upper level trough passing north of New Mexico will steer converging speed maximums in the polar and subtropical jet streams over the state Monday through Wednesday, with strong winds areawide.

Wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph will be common Monday. 50 to 60 mph gusts are expected mainly along and east of the central mountain chain on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

