Kira Miner: Dry morning gives way to PM storms Monday

We'll see a mainly dry morning before storms come in the evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storms will continue Monday but mostly in the afternoon and evening after a dry morning across most of New Mexico.

We say most because some showers popped up in northwestern New Mexico and toward the east mountains near Albuquerque. Showers and storms will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening.

Locally heavy rainfall could lead to possible flooding. If you’re in the burn scar areas, like Ruidoso and Las Vegas, you know the drill.

Temperatures will mostly hang around the high 70s and 80s with some places in southern New Mexico in the 90s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast.

