Kira Miner: Dry westerly flow brings warmer weather Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A dry westerly flow means we’ll see clear skies and warm-to-hot temperatures across New Mexico as we work into Tuesday.

Temperatures started mostly in the 40s and 50s. Places in northwestern New Mexico, the Four Corners and the northern mountains started in the 30s.

We’ll see a dry westerly flow take over. That means temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. Wednesday brings more wind and a higher fire risk.

Those places that started cooler than everyone else will be in the 70s. It will be very nice.

