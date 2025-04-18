Kira Miner: Fire danger remains high in New Mexico

KOB 4 Meteorologist Kira Miner shows you the windy conditions for New Mexico Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fire danger will remain high Friday for areas along and east of the Rio Grande Valley.

Precipitation chances increase from the west Friday and Saturday as temperatures drop.

Minor impacts from snow will favor the northern mountains. A late season freeze is possible in central and eastern areas past their average last freeze date.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

