Kira Miner: Fourth of July Forecast
Dry air will move in and make for sunny and hot conditions. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Conditions are looking clear and dry and will stay that way for pretty much all of New Mexico as the Fourth of July goes on.
There could be a few storms to the south and east but that is about it.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos