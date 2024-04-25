Kira Miner: Gusty and dusty Thursday

We'll see a gusty and dusty Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will swing in from the west Thursday, bringing showers to the Four Corners and gusty and dusty conditions elsewhere.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a red flag warning for pretty much all of New Mexico, minus northwestern New Mexico.

Friday will continue that before Saturday brings a change in conditions. Then, Sunday will be beautiful.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.