Kira Miner: Gusty and dusty Thursday
We'll see a gusty and dusty Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will swing in from the west Thursday, bringing showers to the Four Corners and gusty and dusty conditions elsewhere.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a red flag warning for pretty much all of New Mexico, minus northwestern New Mexico.
Friday will continue that before Saturday brings a change in conditions. Then, Sunday will be beautiful.
Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.