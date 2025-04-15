Kira Miner: Gusty winds and virga showers in New Mexico Tuesday

KOB 4 Meteorologist Kira Miner shows you the windy conditions in New Mexico Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A few high terrain showers and lower elevation sprinkles across northern and some central areas Tuesday, with gusty and erratic wind gusts being the main hazard.

Warmer with breezy southwest to west winds Wednesday before very strong southwest winds on Thursday.

These winds combined with a very dry and warm air mass will increase the risk for rapid fire spread, with the risk highest on Thursday.

