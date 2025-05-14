Kira Miner: High fire danger in New Mexico due to gusty winds

The Eyewitness News 4 Team presents today's major news events, business reports, weather information and traffic updates.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong southwest winds will return Monday as an upper level trough passing north of New Mexico steers converging jet streaks in the polar and subtropical jet streams over the forecast area.

The strongest winds will occur over the southwest mountains and along and east of the central mountain chain, where gusts from 45-60 mph are expected.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: