Kira Miner: High-pressure ridge could flow storms into New Mexico

Drier air will move across the plains while storms will favor central and western New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-pressure ridge is pushing a clockwise flow into New Mexico which could cause some storms to develop Thursday.

Those storms will mostly develop in central and western New Mexico. Drier air will move across the plains.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast

