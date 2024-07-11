Kira Miner: High-pressure ridge could flow storms into New Mexico
Drier air will move across the plains while storms will favor central and western New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-pressure ridge is pushing a clockwise flow into New Mexico which could cause some storms to develop Thursday.
Those storms will mostly develop in central and western New Mexico. Drier air will move across the plains.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos