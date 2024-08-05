Kira Miner: Hot temperatures with storms possible Monday
We'll see unseasonably hot temperatures and possible storms Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see unseasonably hot temperatures with showers and storms possible Monday in the mountains, out west and up north.
Storms are possible in Silver City, Grants, Farmington, Taos and Red River.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
