Kira Miner: More monsoonal conditions Wednesday

We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous storms as Wednesday goes on. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding are likely Wednesday and Thursday before we get a break heading into the weekend.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of northern New Mexico and stretching down to the Albuquerque metro and Ruidoso. Showers and storms will become more numerous by the afternoon and evening. The big concern, again, is for burn scar flooding.

In eastern New Mexico, some storms may become severe.

Temperatures will hover in the 90s and 100s with some high-80 readings.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: