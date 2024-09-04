Kira Miner: Mostly sunny and dry Wednesday ahead

We'll see a sunny, mostly dry Wednesday with possible storms in the mountains and low clouds in southeastern New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a sunny, mostly dry Wednesday with a stray shower or two in the mountains and low clouds in southeastern New Mexico.

The low clouds may produce some fog Wednesday morning. Then, from there, it should clear out and temperatures should get to some nice readings in the 80s.

Elsewhere will be about the same. The warmest places will likely be in Farmington and the Albuquerque metro.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: