Kira Miner: Mostly sunny and warm Friday

We'll see mostly sunny and warm conditions Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll all see mostly sunny and warm conditions after some low clouds, patchy fog and drizzle lifts in some places Friday.

Saturday will see a higher chance of strong to severe storms in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s out there.

The Albuquerque metro will see temperatures in the 80s. Everywhere else will get into the 70s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

