Kira Miner: Much-needed rain on the horizon

Much-needed rain is on the horizon over the next few days. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As two devastating wildfires continue to burn in the Ruidoso area, some much-needed rain is on the horizon.

A flood watch is in effect for areas near the fresh burn scars of the South Fork and Salt Fires and the remnant burn scar from the McBride and Blue 2 Fires. While that means rain is in the forecast, we’ll have to watch for thunderstorms.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for the burn scar areas left from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire.

Otherwise, we will see windy conditions again and hot temperatures. Be careful with burning. Canyon winds could gust up to 60 mph.

Storms will favor the mountains and the eastern plains.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: