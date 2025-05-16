Kira Miner: Pleasant weather for Friday before winds return Sunday

A light westerly breeze will prevail around the region Friday, and a subtle rise in heights will help increase high temps a few to several degrees over Thursday's values.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The subtropical jet remains to the south of the forecast area. However, the low currently off the coast of Baja California will begin to move northeastward Friday afternoon, pushing high clouds in from the south this evening into the overnight.

A light westerly breeze will prevail around the region Friday, and a subtle rise in heights will help increase high temps a few to several degrees over Thursday’s values.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: