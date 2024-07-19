Kira Miner: Quiet morning then PM storms

We'll see a quiet morning with showers and storms picking up as Friday goes on. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most of New Mexico will see a quiet Friday morning turn into a stormier afternoon and evening with mountain storms bringing heavy rain.

Temperatures will be at or around average for most of us, in the 80s and 90s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

