Rain and snow moves across parts of New Mexico Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across northeast and east central New Mexico Tuesday. Expect rises in rivers and arroyos, as well as water over low water crossings.

Significant snowfall will also continue across the northern mountains through Tuesday night. Slick or snow packed roads will impact travelers above 8,000 feet.

Daily rounds of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will persist through Saturday, favoring the high terrain.

