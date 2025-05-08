Kira Miner: Rain showers move across parts of New Mexico

As a ridge of high pressure aloft builds west of New Mexico, a series of disturbances will track southward over the forecast area, with mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As a ridge of high pressure aloft builds west of New Mexico, a series of disturbances will track southward over the forecast area, with mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be mostly widespread Thursday afternoon and evening.

Locally higher amounts near a half inch or more are likely over the southeast plains, and also in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where rain will fall on recent heavy snow accumulation with a risk of hazardous runoff.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: