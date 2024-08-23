Kira Miner: Scattered showers and storms Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see scattered showers and storms in many places Friday in New Mexico while some of us will still be very warm.

The scattered showers and storms is from that ridge of high pressure now over Texas. Those showers and storms are basically bypassing places like Roswell where a heat advisory is in effect.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: