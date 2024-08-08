Kira Miner: Scattered storms and strong winds Thursday

Some of us can expect scattered storms and strong winds Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some of us may see scattered storms and strong winds Thursday as temperatures will be a little cooler than previous days.

This all comes as a backdoor cold front comes through. Some storms may be strong in northeastern New Mexico. Canyon winds could gust to 40 mph.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

