Kira Miner: Scattered storms possible in parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The backdoor cold front enhanced by Thursday night’s convection over northeastern New Mexico has pushed through the gaps of the central mountain chain.

A shallow airmass behind the front has wrapped around the Sandia Crest, with variable wind directions and speeds currently being observed across the Albuquerque metro area.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms continue to be favored along the divide and northern mountains.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

