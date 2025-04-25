Kira Miner: Severe storms and chance of flash flooding in eastern New Mexico

Severe storms may develop in the eastern plains this afternoon and again tomorrow.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Severe storms may develop in the eastern plains Friday afternoon and again Saturday in New Mexico.

There is a low chance of flash flooding in the east on Saturday and Saturday night as well.

Very strong winds and low humidity will combine to create widespread, critical to locally extreme fire weather conditions on Sunday.

