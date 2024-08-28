Kira Miner: Showers and storms favor western and central New Mexico

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

Kira Miner: Morning Forecast | Aug. 28, 2024

Showers and storms will favor western and central New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storms will favor western and central New Mexico with locally heavy rain possible for Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

