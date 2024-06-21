Kira Miner: Showers and storms Friday across New Mexico

We'll see a mostly cloudy Friday with a few showers and strong-to-severe storms possible. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies Friday across New Mexico which will keep temperatures cool as the day goes on.

Mostly cloudy skies indicate showers and storms could be on the horizon. That is very true Friday as a flash flood watch is in effect for northwestern and parts of southeastern New Mexico. Northeastern New Mexico could see some isolated severe storms. That includes places like Farmington, Grants and Gallup. Beware of possible flash flooding.

Flash flooding is also very possible in places already hit, like Española and, on the other side of the state, Ruidoso. We like the rain for fighting the wildfires – but not too much.

A *Flash Flood Watch* has been issued for the burn scar areas and for NW NM through late tonight. Rich tropical moisture will get pulled northward keeping scattered to numerous storms in the forecast today with heavy rain. #nmwx @KOB4 @EddieGarciaKOB pic.twitter.com/srHGWkdbjM — Kira Miner (@WxKira) June 21, 2024

The Albuquerque metro will also see a chance of some showers and storms. Strong winds could also return.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

