Kira Miner: Showers and storms picking up Monday afternoon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storms started popping up Monday afternoon and will become more numerous this evening in New Mexico.

Some showers popped up Monday morning in northwestern New Mexico and toward the east mountains near Albuquerque. Showers and storms will become more widespread as the day goes on.

Locally heavy rainfall could lead to possible flooding. If you’re in the burn scar areas, like Ruidoso and Las Vegas, you know the drill.

Temperatures will mostly hang around the high 70s and 80s with some places in southern New Mexico in the 90s.

