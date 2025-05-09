Kira Miner: Some scattered showers Friday before weekend warmup

As a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the western U.S., and an easterly wind shift occurs across New Mexico, scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop.

Storm motion will be toward the southwest at speeds from 10-25 mph, which will carry some gusty cells onto the northwest and west central plateaus during the late afternoon and evening.

The easterly wind shift will eventually raise dew points a little over northwest areas Friday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

