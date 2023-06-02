Kira Miner: Spotty showers and storms, some severe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastern New Mexico could see some severe storms while parts of the state will see spotty showers and storms.

Those showers and storms should mostly miss the Albuquerque metro. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

In eastern New Mexico, there will be a 1-3 out of 5 risk of severe storms. The risk will come toward midday.

Elsewhere, the spotty showers and storms will linger throughout the day. Southwestern New Mexico will likely remain dry.

