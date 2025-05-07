Kira Miner: Storm chances continue in New Mexico

As we head into the morning hours Wednesday, the concerns will turn to low stratus clouds and fog.

The water-logged northeast highlands, northeast plains and some adjacent east central areas would be the prime candidates for fog development over soggy soils.

Patchy to isolated areas could even develop in portions in other northern and western zones, as dew point depressions will shrink late Wednesday.

