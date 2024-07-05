Kira Miner: Storms possible as gusty canyon winds die down

We're going to see a more active day in New Mexico after a dry Fourth of July. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gusty canyon winds will die down Friday afternoon but some strong to severe storms will start to pop up at that point.

Those storms are possible in southeastern New Mexico. Hail and damaging winds are the main concern.

Elsewhere, we will stay mostly dry and more seasonably warm. Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Tucumcari and Angel Fire could see a chance of rain and storms.

Another chance of rain and storms is possible next week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

