Kira Miner: Stormy stretch of weather starts Wednesday

We'll see scattered storms that may be strong to severe in the northeast Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many of us were off to a quiet and warm start Wednesday but conditions will get more unstable as the day goes on.

Scattered storms are possible across New Mexico, including strong-to-severe storms in northeastern New Mexico. Those storms will pop up in the afternoon, moving from north to south.

Some of these storms may contain locally heavy downpours, which is why a flood watch is in effect. That includes for Ruidoso.

For the next few days, in the Albuquerque metro especially, we’ll see at least a 40-60% chance of storms throughout the day. If you have a swamp cooler, it’s going to be trying times with that elevated humidity.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

