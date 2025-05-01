Kira Miner: Strong east canyon winds expected for parts of New Mexico

A strong east canyon wind is expected for the Albuquerque and Santa Fe Metro areas Thursday night into Friday morning.

Precipitation chances ramp up today through early next week. Northern and western New Mexico are favored for Friday, then favoring western and central New Mexico on Saturday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

