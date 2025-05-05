Kira Miner: Strong to severe storms possible for eastern New Mexico

Another round of strong to severe storms is forecast for Monday afternoon through the overnight hours in eastern New Mexico.

There will be more heavy rainfall across the same region through at least Tuesday morning.

A flash flood watch for flash flooding is in effect for eastern New Mexico from Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

