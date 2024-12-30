Kira Miner: Strong winds expected for parts of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Strong west to northwest winds will create dangerous crosswinds, critical fire weather conditions, and patchy blowing dust Monday.
Temperatures drop to near seasonal averages mid-week behind a series of cold fronts, then increase again late week.
Dry weather is expected to prevail through the end of the workweek, but there is a low chance of a winter storm about a week from now.
Watch the video above for the full forecast from Meteorologist Kira Miner.
