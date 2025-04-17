Kira Miner: Strong winds increases fire danger in New Mexico

KOB 4 Meteorologist Kira Miner shows you the strong winds in New Mexico Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Strong winds with gusts of 45 to 65 mph combined with a very dry and warm air mass will result in a high risk of rapid fire spread areawide Thursday.

Cooler, especially western and northern areas, on Friday with lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow showers across western and far northern areas Friday.

Temperatures cool down even more areawide on Saturday, with rain and mountain snow showers for most as a storm crosses the state.

