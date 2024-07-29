Kira Miner: Unseasonably hot with some storms Monday

We will see unseasonably hot temperatures Monday and storms favoring southern and southwestern New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We will see unseasonably hot temperatures Monday and storms likely favoring southern and southwestern New Mexico.

We started Monday with clear skies to the east and clouds with some rain to the west. Temperatures will reflect that as many places to the east will see triple-digits while other places will see temps in the 90s mostly with some 80° degree readings.

Storm chances will become more widespread as the week goes on.

