Kira Miner: Warm and breezy with strong storms in eastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An isolated strong storm or two may develop this afternoon and again Friday afternoon in far eastern New Mexico, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats.

Storm coverage expands westward to the central mountain chain Saturday. There is a low chance of flash flooding in the eastern plains on Saturday due to localized heavy rainfall.

Fire danger increases in the west on Friday, becoming more widespread on Sunday as winds strengthen areawide.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

