Kira Miner: Warm and dry conditions continue Monday

An upper level trough will move inland over the Great Basin Monday and Tuesday, strengthening southwest flow aloft over western parts of area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An upper level trough will move inland over the Great Basin Monday and Tuesday, strengthening southwest flow aloft over western parts of the area.

Meanwhile, a sharp lee-side surface trough will develop south of a ~988 mb surface low over eastern Colorado on Tuesday. This will set the stage for wind gusts up to 40 mph over the Gallup and Zuni areas this afternoon, and then gusts from 40 to 55 mph across the forecast area on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: