Kira Miner: Warm and dry Wednesday with high fire danger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Warmer with breezy southwest to west winds Wednesday before very strong southwest winds on Thursday.

These winds combined with a very dry and warm air mass will increase the risk for rapid fire spread, with the risk highest on Thursday.

Cooler areawide Friday and especially Saturday, with lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow across western and northern areas late Friday into Saturday as a storm crosses the state.

