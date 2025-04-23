Kira Miner: Warm and dry with isolated storms in parts of New Mexico

There is a low chance of isolated severe storms in far eastern New Mexico each of the next few afternoons.

The coverage of storms will likely push eastward Friday and particularly Saturday when there will be a low chance of heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the eastern plains.

The risk of rapid fire spread increases late week, with the most widespread critical conditions likely on Sunday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

