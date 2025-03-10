Kira Miner: Warm and sunny start to the week

After tranquil weather Monday through early Tuesday, a mid-week storm will bring light mountain snow and lower elevation rain to western areas.

There’ll be an increase in winds in south central and southeastern areas. Then, a potent spring storm will bring widespread strong to damaging winds, increased fire danger, blowing dust, and snow to the area Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

